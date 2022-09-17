Hillcats head to championship, Heritage wins Jug Bowl in jam packed sports day in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The afternoon started with a special 3-0 win from the Lynchburg Hillcats over the Fredericksburg Nationals. The win sent the Hillcats to the championship, they won the final two games of the three game semifinal.

”This game was a lot of fun, as was last night, to come from one down is a big deal and it is so unexpected cause this team was just dead in the second half,” said Jay Hutt, a long-time fan of the Hillcats.

But this win certainly inspires some hopes for the fans that the Hillcats might bring home their first league title since 2017.

”At this point having won a series they are definitely in it to win it so those guys will be terribly excited, which makes us excited and would be a great thing to have happen,” said Hutt.

From the diamond, to the gridiron. Two hours later, fans then piled into City Stadium for the Jug Bowl between E.C. Glass High School and Heritage High School.

“It’s two inner-city rivalries that go back and forth for years,” said Floyd Archie, an E.C. Glass High School fan.

“This is the Jug Bowl, this is it, this is the super bowl for Lynchburg City,” said Felicia Booker, a Heritage High School fan.

For Archie and Booker, the Jug Bowl is a family affair. Archie has two grandson’s who play for E.C. Glass and Felicia’s son, Rajan, plays for Heritage.

It’s no question each year, the Jug Bowl is something fans have marked on their calendars.

“Whenever this game goes on, it’s always a friendly rivalry,” said Archie.

And at the end of the day, fans said these games always go down to the final whistle.

“It’s going to be a fight to the end. I just know Glass is going to fight to the end, Heritage is going to fight to the end.”

Heritage beat E.C. Glass 12-0 at City Stadium Friday night.

