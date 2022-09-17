Hometown Local
Man dead after Franklin Co. crash along Rt. 619

(WJHG)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Nolan Dean Young, 20 of Callaway, died at the scene of a Franklin Co. crash Friday evening along Route 619E.

According to State Police, Young was driving a 1989 Toyota truck when it ran off the right side of the road and overturned before hitting a tree. The crash occurred at around 6:15 p.m., five miles east of Route 220.

Young was not wearing his seatbelt, and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 17
