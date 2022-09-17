Seasonable for the last weekend of Summer
Summer ends with some warmer and more humid air
- Sunny and seasonable this weekend
- Stray rain possible early next week
- Summer end with some locations making it to 90°
SATURDAY & SUNDAY
Wanting to do anything outdoors this weekend? Well Mother Nature is treating you right! Cool mornings and seasonable highs will be the trend for Saturday with highs reading in the 70s and low 80s. By Sunday we will warm a few more degrees with most of our hometowns reading into the 80s.
LOOKING AHEAD
By next week we’ll see temperatures climb back up into the mid-upper 80s for most of our hometowns as an upper level ridge sets up across the region. Still looks like we will be under our dry pattern even to start off the new work week with a stray shower possible late Monday into Tuesday morning.
The first day of fall is on September 22 and right now looks like we will be warmer than normal and mostly dry. Highs may even head close to the 90s for some of our hometowns as we round out Summer.
TRACKING THE TROPICS
At this time Tropical Storm Fiona is forecast to move to the West mainly impacting Puerto Rico, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic the next few days where a Tropical Storm Warning has been issued. Fiona is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday.
Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.