Seasonable for the last weekend of Summer

Summer ends with some warmer and more humid air
Mostly sunny and seasonable through the weekend.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
  • Sunny and seasonable this weekend
  • Stray rain possible early next week
  • Summer end with some locations making it to 90°

SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Wanting to do anything outdoors this weekend? Well Mother Nature is treating you right! Cool mornings and seasonable highs will be the trend for Saturday with highs reading in the 70s and low 80s. By Sunday we will warm a few more degrees with most of our hometowns reading into the 80s.

Mostly sunny with comfortable humidity.
Mostly sunny with comfortable humidity.(WDBJ Weather)

LOOKING AHEAD

By next week we’ll see temperatures climb back up into the mid-upper 80s for most of our hometowns as an upper level ridge sets up across the region. Still looks like we will be under our dry pattern even to start off the new work week with a stray shower possible late Monday into Tuesday morning.

A weak front could bring a few showers late Monday.
A weak front could bring a few showers late Monday.(WDBJ Weather)

The first day of fall is on September 22 and right now looks like we will be warmer than normal and mostly dry. Highs may even head close to the 90s for some of our hometowns as we round out Summer.

Temperatures warm for the last few days of Summer.
Temperatures warm for the last few days of Summer.(WDBJ Weather)

All signs pointing to a gorgeous fall season, according to tree expert from Virginia Tech College of Natural Resources...

Posted by WDBJ7 Weather on Friday, September 16, 2022

TRACKING THE TROPICS

At this time Tropical Storm Fiona is forecast to move to the West mainly impacting Puerto Rico, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic the next few days where a Tropical Storm Warning has been issued. Fiona is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday.

Topical Storm Fiona forecast
Topical Storm Fiona forecast(WDBJ Weather)

Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.

