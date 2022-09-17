UVA football returns, Corner businesses thrive

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Businesses on the Corner fought hard to survive the coronavirus pandemic, but their recovery is hitting new peaks thanks to the return of UVA football.

“It’s been up and down for few years. 2019 was the best year ever, we won the championship. 2020 was one of the worst years ever, everything shut down. 2021, around the fall people really seemed to start coming out,” said Cal Mincer, president of Mincer’s. “Students are back which has been great, and we are stocked up and excited to hopefully have some busy weekends as well.”

Mincer says sales are finally back to normal, and that the students are excited for the football season.

“Anytime there’s a new coach, new logo, new anything involving football, it just gets people talking about UVA and gets people excited about UVA and then people want to rep UVA, so then they come to us,” Mincer said. “If we lose, there’s a little bit less excitement than on a win but like, it all helps us, all the football conversation helps us.”

Nathaniel Carlson is a bouncer at Trinity, and he says they are busier during away games since people crowd the bars to watch the game.

“When we do have home games, like a lot of people are dispersed and people kind of die out from the bar and are just tired and hot,” Carlson said. “I remember last week we had an away game, and there were a bunch of people watching with us, it was really fun.

Carlson said football season brings in people in all throughout the day on Saturdays

“There’s also a lot of day events since people like to plan things. People have private events like during the day at Trin, and if there’s a big game on there’s a big watch party,” he said.

UVA football fans and businesses on the Corner are all hoping for more wins this season.

