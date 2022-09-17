Virginia rallies in final minute to beat Old Dominion, 16-14

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Brendan Farrell kicked a 26-yard field goal with no time remaining and Virginia beat Old Dominion 16-14.

The Cavaliers saw Old Dominion go ahead 14-13 with 1:01 to play, then drove 56 yards before Brennan Armstrong took a knee on the next-to-last play to set up the kick. Farrell, who kicked two other field goals but missed a 36-yard try earlier in the fourth quarter, split the uprights as his teammates ran onto the field and mobbed him in celebration.

Old Dominion had gone ahead on Hayden Wolff’s 18-yard pass to Zack Kuntz with 61 seconds to play.

