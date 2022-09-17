Hometown Local
What’s What With the Weekend, Sept. 16-18

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Your Hometown Station is the top spot getting you out and ready for the weekend.

Featured events:

Saturday, Sept. 17

2022 Pulaski Co. Fall Flea Market

Lynchburg Art Festival

Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival

Lynchburg Beer, Wine & Cider Festival

Bass Pro Shops NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Mary J. Blige at Greensboro Coliseum

Sunday, Sept. 18

2022 Pulaski Co. Fall Flea Market

Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival

