William Fleming and Patrick Henry bands host Star City Classic

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Marching Bands from high schools all across our hometowns got in formation to compete for the number one title.

William Fleming and Patrick Henry bands are hosting the 2nd annual Star City Classic. Around 15 bands performed at the William Fleming High School Football field.

“So, this brings an opportunity to bring the bands together and let them build a with other band members,” said William Fleming Band Director Michael Sanchez.

Only 9 of the performing bands will be competing. The rest are exhibitions, including the hosting schools.

Sanchez said the event is an amazing opportunity for students.

“The goal for every group should be that they leave here with a positive experience and they get better,” explained Sanchez. “So, that’s kind what we hope that the kids have fun while they’re here. They get a good run out of it and they get some good feedback to take for the rest of the season.”

Six judges are going to be rating each band and the one with the highest score will win. The competition goes until 9 p.m. on Saturday. A winner has not been announced.

