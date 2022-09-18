Hometown Local
Join a free guided walking tour to celebrate Hispanic businesses

Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In honor of Hispanic Heritage month, you can get a free taste of Hispanic heritage in Roanoke this week.

Latinas Network and Roanoke Regional Small Business will host “Caminemos: Guided Walking Tour in Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month” on Tuesday.

The tour will include four downtown, Hispanic-owned businesses to celebrate.

The restaurants will be providing free food samples throughout the tour from 3 to 6 pm.

You can click here to sign up for the free event.

