Join a free guided walking tour to celebrate Hispanic businesses
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In honor of Hispanic Heritage month, you can get a free taste of Hispanic heritage in Roanoke this week.
Latinas Network and Roanoke Regional Small Business will host “Caminemos: Guided Walking Tour in Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month” on Tuesday.
The tour will include four downtown, Hispanic-owned businesses to celebrate.
The restaurants will be providing free food samples throughout the tour from 3 to 6 pm.
You can click here to sign up for the free event.
