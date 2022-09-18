Melrose Avenue church hosted a community health fair

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke valley community members learned more about health and well-being this afternoon.

The Melrose Avenue Seventh-day Adventist Church hosted a community health fair on Sunday, September 18th.

Many organizations were present at the event informing people about services available to them.

The organizations offered health screenings, presentations, samples, and tips on healthy living. One of the main tips health professionals emphasized was drinking enough water every day.

Miss Virginia was in attendance alongside Roanoke Fire-EMS to meet the kids in the neighborhood.

The event was designed to encourage healthy living within the Roanoke valley.

