Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Melrose Avenue church hosted a community health fair

community health fair
community health fair(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke valley community members learned more about health and well-being this afternoon.

The Melrose Avenue Seventh-day Adventist Church hosted a community health fair on Sunday, September 18th.

Many organizations were present at the event informing people about services available to them.

The organizations offered health screenings, presentations, samples, and tips on healthy living. One of the main tips health professionals emphasized was drinking enough water every day.

Miss Virginia was in attendance alongside Roanoke Fire-EMS to meet the kids in the neighborhood.

The event was designed to encourage healthy living within the Roanoke valley.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia taxpayers getting rebates this fall
Campbell Ave., parts of Market St., and Salem Ave. blocked off near Market Square.
Emergency crews investigate fire at restaurant in downtown Roanoke
Juvenile male dead after shooting Saturday night in Roanoke
Fire officials say the incident happened in the Fort Lewis area.
Man dead after Roanoke Co. house fire Sunday morning
School sign
Franklin County school threat traced to northern Virginia

Latest News

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid, 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine.
Fentanyl in focus during RAYSAC Roundtable
Roundtable Focuses On Fentanyl
Here @ Home has tips on fall family health
Roanoke City Health Update
Roanoke City Health Update