Roanoke hosts 800 cyclists for cyclocross racing series

Bicyclists are racing for the grand prize of $15,000
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - 800 cyclists are in Roanoke this weekend for a cyclocross race. Virginia’s Blue Ridge Go Cross is hosting the first of four races in the USCX cyclocross racing series.

Cyclists are racing through a mapped out course in Fallon Park on Saturday and Sunday. Both professional and amateur cyclocross racers are competing this weekend.

The director of Roanoke Outside explained the event is helping build up Roanoke’s reputation as a cycling destination.

“I think the cool thing about our community is we’re very welcoming,” Pete Eshelman said. “We’re creating a lot of things that are in place to get people introduced to the sport of cycling.”

Racers are competing for the ultimate prize of $15,000.

The race is also being broadcast on Discovery+ and the Global Cycling Network.

