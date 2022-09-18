Roanoke Valley community celebrates Henry Street Heritage Festival

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Dozens of people gathered in Elmwood Park Saturday afternoon for the 32nd annual Henry Street Heritage festival.

Community members were able to celebrate African-American heritage with Black-owned businesses and restaurants.

Admission was free on Saturday until 5 p.m. The festival proceeds go toward the Harrison Museum of African American Culture.

A member of the festival’s volunteer planning committee explained it’s important to give Black-owned businesses a platform in the community.

”It’s all about celebrating Black excellence,” Kianna Price Marshall said. “We are ecstatic that our food vendors and our merchant vendors are all Black-owned businesses, it’s a wonderful way to support them.”

SWV and Robin Thicke also performed Saturday night at Elmwood Park.

The festival presold more than 2,000 tickets for this year’s event.

