Roanoke Valley community celebrates Henry Street Heritage Festival

The 32nd annual festival took place in Elmwood park on Saturday
The 32nd annual festival took place in Elmwood park on Saturday
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Dozens of people gathered in Elmwood Park Saturday afternoon for the 32nd annual Henry Street Heritage festival.

Community members were able to celebrate African-American heritage with Black-owned businesses and restaurants.

Admission was free on Saturday until 5 p.m. The festival proceeds go toward the Harrison Museum of African American Culture.

A member of the festival’s volunteer planning committee explained it’s important to give Black-owned businesses a platform in the community.

”It’s all about celebrating Black excellence,” Kianna Price Marshall said. “We are ecstatic that our food vendors and our merchant vendors are all Black-owned businesses, it’s a wonderful way to support them.”

SWV and Robin Thicke also performed Saturday night at Elmwood Park.

The festival presold more than 2,000 tickets for this year’s event.

