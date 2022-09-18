Temperatures warm to wrap up Summer

Dry and sunny again today

Temperatures warm for the start of the week

Cooler air arrives for the first weekend of Fall

SUNDAY

Areas of fog will lift by mid morning and we will once again see dry conditions with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will warm into the 70s and low to mid 80s for locations along and east of the Blue Ridge.

Lots of sun and slightly warmer today. (WDBJ Weather)

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will climb back up into the mid-upper 80s for most of our hometowns early next week as an upper level ridge sets up across the region. Temperatures look to continue to slowly climb with some areas possibly reaching 90° for the last day of Summer. Humidity will be on the rise as well.

Temperatures climb for the last few days of Summer. (WDBJ Weather)

Most areas will stay dry for the start of a new workweek. A stray shower is possible late Monday into Tuesday morning as a front slides in from the North. Limited showers chances are possible.

A weak front could bring a few showers late Monday. (WDBJ Weather)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Tropical Storm Fiona is forecast to move to the northwest impacting Puerto Rico, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and the Bahamas. Fiona is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Sunday. Flash flooding is expected, especially across portions of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

Tropical Storm Fiona could become a hurricane today. (WDBJ Weather)

