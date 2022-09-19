Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

1 killed in crash at Reno Air Races

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Reno Air Races after a plane crashed Sunday...
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Reno Air Races after a plane crashed Sunday afternoon.(Source: Ulises Gonzalez via CNN)
By Mike Watson and Ben Deach
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - One person is dead after a plane went down during the championship round of the Reno Air Races on Sunday afternoon.

Organizers say only one plane was involved, and the National Championship Air Races has suspended all operations for the 2022 event.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile male dead after shooting Saturday night in Roanoke
Fire officials say the incident happened in the Fort Lewis area.
Man dead after Roanoke Co. house fire Sunday morning
Center st. tailgating
Number of Virginia Tech students tailgating on Center Street decreases
Virginia taxpayers getting rebates this fall
Campbell Ave., parts of Market St., and Salem Ave. blocked off near Market Square.
Emergency crews investigate fire at restaurant in downtown Roanoke

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks outside Independence Hall, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Biden: US would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion
This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Fiona in the Caribbean on Sunday, Sept....
Hurricane Fiona rips through powerless Puerto Rico
FILE - President Joe Biden spoke in an interview about the top-secret documents found at former...
Biden: Classified documents at Mar-a-Lago raise concerns
Health Fair In Roanoke