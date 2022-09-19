Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

50 Years Ago: Concern over rising gas prices

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - 50 years ago, rising gas prices were cause for concern here in western Virginia, even if the price at the pump was just a fraction of what it is today.

During this week in 1972, the cost of regular gasoline was approaching 40 cents a gallon. And experts were predicting a shortage of gasoline and fuel oil during the fall.

James Heizer was Executive Secretary of the Virginia Gasoline Retailers Association.

“The cost of gasoline at the refinery gate has been edging upwards,” Heizer told reporter Ann Compton. “It’s the old law of supply and demand and as gasoline becomes short in supply, the wholesale prices, cost prices, go up.”

A year later, the first oil embargo sent gas prices even higher, topping 50 cents a gallon by 1974.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen dead after Roanoke shooting
Fire officials say the incident happened in the Fort Lewis area.
Man dead after Roanoke Co. house fire
Center st. tailgating
Number of Virginia Tech students tailgating on Center Street decreases
Virginia taxpayers getting rebates this fall
TAP building at 2nd and Campbell in Roanoke damaged in crash
TAP building damaged, cars totaled in Roanoke crash

Latest News

Glenn Youngkin (FILE)
Critics challenge Youngkin’s executive actions
Another stretch of hot weather returns just in time for the final days of summer.
Monday, September 19 - Evening Update
This 1966 microscope photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
‘Out of control’ STD situation prompts call for changes
Athletics For Local Middle Schools Survey
Roanoke Continued Bus Delays