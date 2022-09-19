Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

7-Eleven worker helps deliver baby in store parking lot

A 7-Eleven employee gave the ultimate customer service when she helped a woman in labor deliver her baby in the parking lot. (KEZI, 7-ELEVEN, CNN)
By KEZI Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUGENE, Ore. (KEZI) - A 7-Eleven employee is a godmother after she helped a woman in the middle of labor and her husband after they couldn’t find the hospital.

From pumping gas for customers to checking them out at the counter, Karin Warren does a little bit of everything working the graveyard shift at a 7-Eleven in Eugene, Oregon.

But what happened just after 3 a.m. Sept. 6 is something she’ll never forget.

“There was a man outside, and he needed somebody to call 911 because his wife was having a baby,” Warren said. “Her husband was frantic. He didn’t know what to do, so I told him to get towels and scissors.”

Warren says she heard the frantic screams from the expecting mother, who was in a car in the parking lot, and immediately called 911. Before emergency responders arrived, she stood beside her the entire time, telling her to breathe slowly.

“That’s when she actually stuck her leg up on my shoulders, and I was like, ‘Whoa, OK,’” Warren said. “And the way she was screaming, you would’ve thought it was her first baby.”

Warren doesn’t have any medical experience, but as a mother of three herself, she said instinct kicked in during the birth, calling it “mama mode.”

“She pushed twice, and there he was,” she said “I always wanted to see a baby be born, other than mine. It was incredible.”

The couple is originally from California and didn’t know where the nearest hospital was, which led them to this situation that created quite the special bond.

“They couldn’t thank me enough, and they made me godmama,” Warren said.

She says the baby’s name is Ryatt, and she plans to be in contact with his family for life.

Copyright 2022 KEZI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen dead after Roanoke shooting
Fire officials say the incident happened in the Fort Lewis area.
Man dead after Roanoke Co. house fire
Center st. tailgating
Number of Virginia Tech students tailgating on Center Street decreases
Virginia taxpayers getting rebates this fall
Campbell Ave., parts of Market St., and Salem Ave. blocked off near Market Square.
Emergency crews investigate fire at restaurant in downtown Roanoke

Latest News

A Wisconsin teacher saves an owl from a net.
WATCH: Middle school teacher cuts owl free from soccer net
Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest.
Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Pregnancy is not without its dangers. Pregnancy-related deaths are usually caused by mental...
Most US pregnancy-related deaths are avoidable, CDC report says
This undated photo provided to The AP shows Mark Frerichs, a U.S. veteran and civilian...
US contractor freed by Taliban in swap for drug trafficker
The Hocking County Sheriff's Office says they requested nationwide arrest warrants for...
Toddler found locked inside bug-filled cage, warrants issued for parents, authorities say