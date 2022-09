SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Civic Center is hosting Southwest Virginia’s “Bigfoot and Friends - A Cryptid Celebration” this Saturday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

There will be guest speakers, vendors and a costume contest.

Organizer Karen Hughes stopped by 7@four to tell us all about it.

