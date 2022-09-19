Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Alert issued for “critically missing” Virginia man

James Allen-Missing from Newport News
James Allen-Missing from Newport News(Virginia State Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a “critically missing adult alert” on behalf of the Newport News Police Department.

according to police. He has a scar over one eye and another on his chin. He was last reported seen August 13, 2022 at 5:30 a.m. in the 7500 block of River Road in Newport News.

Police say his disappearance poses a “credible threat to his health and safety.”

If you have information about his whereabouts, you’re asked to call Newport News Police dispatch at 757-247-2500.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen dead after Roanoke shooting
Fire officials say the incident happened in the Fort Lewis area.
Man dead after Roanoke Co. house fire
Center st. tailgating
Number of Virginia Tech students tailgating on Center Street decreases
Virginia taxpayers getting rebates this fall
Campbell Ave., parts of Market St., and Salem Ave. blocked off near Market Square.
Emergency crews investigate fire at restaurant in downtown Roanoke

Latest News

Colleen Lagines Mugshot
Woman arrested in child abuse/animal neglect case
Roanoke Valley Dulcimer Group
Local group hopes to inspire interest in the dulcimer
This 1966 microscope photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
‘Out of control’ STD situation prompts call for changes
The number of people killed on U.S. roadways continued to rise in the first half of 2022, but...
US traffic deaths dip in second quarter but remain high as pandemic eases