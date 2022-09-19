Alert issued for “critically missing” Virginia man

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a “critically missing adult alert” on behalf of the Newport News Police Department.

according to police. He has a scar over one eye and another on his chin. He was last reported seen August 13, 2022 at 5:30 a.m. in the 7500 block of River Road in Newport News.

Police say his disappearance poses a “credible threat to his health and safety.”

If you have information about his whereabouts, you’re asked to call Newport News Police dispatch at 757-247-2500.

THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE HAS ISSUED A CRITICALLY MISSING ADULT ALERT ON BEHALF OF THE NEWPORT NEWS POLICE DEPARTMENT. YOU MAY FIND COMPLETE INFORMATION AT https://t.co/Uz6uW7XWtV pic.twitter.com/kJ6ph3C8AR — VSPalerts (@VSPalerts) September 19, 2022

