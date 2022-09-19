Check out the 2022 fall foliage report

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Fall foliage fans - we finally have your forecast!

Dr. John Seiler joined us on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk to break it down Monday.

He is a professor and tree physiology specialist at Virginia Tech. Seiler said chlorophyl in the leaves breaks down, signaling the approach for winter.

When we’ve had as much rain and we’ve had, Seiler said the trees are, essentially, eating well. And that means we’re in for a vibrant peak season!

“You’re always going to get some. one thing I always tell people, we don’t have a bad year,” he said. “We have good, better and best. And I think we’re looking for a best one this year. Now of course there’s a lot of time left. The weather can do funny things as it can sometimes right, but we’re in great shape right now.”

So those of you in the Alleghany Highlands, mid-October is peak for you.

Late October for the New River Valley and the Blue Ridge. Central and Southside: you’re looking at late November!

If you and your family want to know more about the science behind the changing leaves, you can watch our full chat with Dr. Seiler on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk:

