Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Christiansburg business says VT kickoff time correlates with game day sales

Sandro's Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant
Sandro's Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Every home Virginia Tech Football game day provides major increases to foot traffic and takeout orders, but for business owners, the time of kickoff is something they keep an eye on.

“On our calendar, we have when day games are, we have when evening games are, and we make sure we staff accordingly to that,” said the owner of Sandro’s Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant, Alessandro Pugliese.

He says game days provide a boost, especially day games, like the Sept. 17 game.

“After that game, everybody kind of went out to lunch, and it really helps out the community with the restaurants and the shopping and all that good stuff,” he said. “Thursday, I think we have an evening game, so we might get a great lunch rush and then the evening will be a little slower.”

For the town of Christiansburg, the increased foot traffic is a welcomed sight.

“Virginia Tech football games are such a large draw,” Assistant Town Manager Andrew Warren said. “Christiansburg benefits and will continue to benefit from people that are staying in hotels here, Airbnb’s, that are coming out to the restaurants before and after the game.”

This year, as fans look for places to spend money during football weekends, they have a few more options in Christiansburg.

“Since January, we’ve seen 56 new businesses open and I think that’s good,” Christiansburg Mayor Mike Barber said. “People are willing to venture out now.”

He says that’s positive sign coming out of the pandemic.

“We stay busy,” he said. “Football weekends are fantastic force. I’d never want to change it. I hope they’re here forever.”

Sept. 22 marks the third home game in a row for the Hokies, meaning businesses are prepping for a busy long weekend.

“It’s a big surge and it’s been a good three-week stand for us and this Thursday night is certainly going to be an exciting time for New River Valley,” Warren said.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen dead after Roanoke shooting
Fire officials say the incident happened in the Fort Lewis area.
Man dead after Roanoke Co. house fire
Center st. tailgating
Number of Virginia Tech students tailgating on Center Street decreases
Virginia taxpayers getting rebates this fall
TAP building at 2nd and Campbell in Roanoke damaged in crash
TAP building damaged, cars totaled in Roanoke crash

Latest News

American Cancer Society
7@four previews Cattle Baron’s Ball
Cattle Baron's Ball Helps American Cancer Society
Cattle Baron's Ball Helps American Cancer Society
7@four Previews Bigfoot and Friends
7@four Previews Bigfoot and Friends
Mugshots-Jorge Olivares and Shelby Perry
Three arrested in Wythe County drug investigation