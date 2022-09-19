Christiansburg business says VT kickoff time correlates with game day sales

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Every home Virginia Tech Football game day provides major increases to foot traffic and takeout orders, but for business owners, the time of kickoff is something they keep an eye on.

“On our calendar, we have when day games are, we have when evening games are, and we make sure we staff accordingly to that,” said the owner of Sandro’s Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant, Alessandro Pugliese.

He says game days provide a boost, especially day games, like the Sept. 17 game.

“After that game, everybody kind of went out to lunch, and it really helps out the community with the restaurants and the shopping and all that good stuff,” he said. “Thursday, I think we have an evening game, so we might get a great lunch rush and then the evening will be a little slower.”

For the town of Christiansburg, the increased foot traffic is a welcomed sight.

“Virginia Tech football games are such a large draw,” Assistant Town Manager Andrew Warren said. “Christiansburg benefits and will continue to benefit from people that are staying in hotels here, Airbnb’s, that are coming out to the restaurants before and after the game.”

This year, as fans look for places to spend money during football weekends, they have a few more options in Christiansburg.

“Since January, we’ve seen 56 new businesses open and I think that’s good,” Christiansburg Mayor Mike Barber said. “People are willing to venture out now.”

He says that’s positive sign coming out of the pandemic.

“We stay busy,” he said. “Football weekends are fantastic force. I’d never want to change it. I hope they’re here forever.”

Sept. 22 marks the third home game in a row for the Hokies, meaning businesses are prepping for a busy long weekend.

“It’s a big surge and it’s been a good three-week stand for us and this Thursday night is certainly going to be an exciting time for New River Valley,” Warren said.

