Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Concerned citizens intercept kidnapping of 1-year-old girl, police say

Michael Flann Neal Jr., 36, is charged with second-degree kidnapping and drug possession.
Michael Flann Neal Jr., 36, is charged with second-degree kidnapping and drug possession.(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSFY/Gray News) – Concerned citizens in South Dakota are being credited with stopping an attempted kidnapping by flagging down police about a suspicious person carrying a 1-year-old child.

The Sioux Falls Police Department said officers were driving around Saturday morning when a group flagged them down and directed them to a man who was carrying the child.

Officers stopped the man, identified as 36-year-old Michael Flann Neal Jr., who initially said he was being shot at and was concerned for his safety. Neal also told officers he was the child’s uncle but failed to provide the names of the child’s parents.

Officers arrested Neal for an outstanding warrant. Soon after, police received a call saying the 1-year-old who had been with Neal was taken from her home.

Police said the investigation revealed that Neal was loosely acquainted with the child’s parents, and while they were at work, he went to their apartment, forced his way inside, pushed past the child’s caretaker, took the child and left.

Officials have not determined a motive.

Neal is charged with second-degree kidnapping and drug possession.

Copyright 2022 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen dead after Roanoke shooting
Fire officials say the incident happened in the Fort Lewis area.
Man dead after Roanoke Co. house fire
Center st. tailgating
Number of Virginia Tech students tailgating on Center Street decreases
Virginia taxpayers getting rebates this fall
School with police lights
WATCH: Lockdown over at EC Glass High in Lynchburg

Latest News

No Threat Found At Glass After Situation Monday
Join Girl Scouts For Free
Former Hokie Defensive Leader Speaks To RV Sports Club
Former Hokie Defensive Leader Speaks To RV Sports Club
Riding To Raise Cancer Awareness
A suspicious phone call led to E.C. Glass going on a three hour lockdown as the Lynchburg...
No threat found at E.C. Glass High School following suspicious phone call