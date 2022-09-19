Danville-Pitttsylvania County Fair increases its security

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Along with the free Monster truck rides Tuesday and Wednesday night, the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair has also added increased security this year.

On Saturday, over 10,000 people visited the fair. This year, the fair has increased its security by adding metal detector wands, bag searches, and even undercover security inside the fair to protect those thousands of people.

“They’re dressed in street clothes and it’s quite a few. We have the eye in the sky with somebody patrolling in the air all night while it’s going on. We’re doing everything we can to keep everybody safe,” said Kevin Davis, general manager for the fair.

Davis says the added security slowed entrance into the fair a little, but went smoothly overall.

“Saturday, it was a little line, and we had plenty of people working, but we had plenty of people trying to get in,” said Davis. “But, everything overall went well.”

Monday night is student night at the fair where admission is half off.

“In this day and age, with everything so pricey, we do the best we can to keep the price down so that people can afford to come out to the fair,” added Davis.

To start student night off, a Sacred Heart’s kindergarten class visited the fair for the first time this morning to learn about the animals.

“Especially after the past few years that we’ve had and not being able to go on any sort of field trips, it’s nice, actually being able to hold the animals and see them,” said Caitlin Price, Sacred Heart Kindergarten teacher.

They say they hope to be able to bring more field trips to the fair in the future.

