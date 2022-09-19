Girls who join Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline can do so for free

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s an exciting opportunity for girls in our hometowns; they can learn leadership and other skills for no cost.

This fall, young ladies who want to join a Girl Scout troop can do so for free.

Thanks to a donation, all girls who join Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline by September 30 will receive a free membership for this fall.

The CEO for the organization says this offer will extend to girls in the 36 counties it covers.

“This really does help us to remove some of the barriers to entries for girls and want to give everyone a chance to learn what girl scouting is about and to come and experience the programming from STEM, to leadership, to entrepreneurship, to outdoors, to really just, again, become the Girl Scout they want to become,” said Nikki Williams, Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline CEO.

Williams says this is a great opportunity if your child has ever been interested in getting involved with a local troop.

“It’s wonderful to be able to take young girls, and I’ve seen them when I started who were four and five, and to see the women they’ve become or the young girls they’ve become at nine, ten, eleven. It’s just unbelievable to see the transformation. They learn leadership skills through all the programming. Everything that is done is girl-led, so they get to have decision-making processes. They have to learn collaboration because they have to agree on that as a troop,” said Williams.

This year the programs are back in person and there’s a new cookie that will be available for online purchase. It’s called the Raspberry Rally. It’s like a Thin Mint but with a raspberry filling in the middle.

