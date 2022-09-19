Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Here @ Home has tips on raising readers

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - Looking for tips on how to develop reading skills and interest in your kids?

On Monday’s Here @ Home, Natalie & Kate sat down with Julie Phillips, director of Botetourt County Libraries, discussing why the public library provides so many services for families and young children, as well as a program called “1,000 Things Before Kindergarten.”

Julie explains this program and how it gets families into the library and into the practice of reading books.

Sources:

dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10819141/Pandemic-babies-likely-trouble-speaking-reading-later-life-new-studies-find.html

online.regiscollege.edu/blog/child-illiteracy/

readingpartners.org/blog/six-reasons-support-early-literacy/

online.regiscollege.edu/blog/child-illiteracy/

booksbetweenkids.org

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen dead after Roanoke shooting
Fire officials say the incident happened in the Fort Lewis area.
Man dead after Roanoke Co. house fire
Center st. tailgating
Number of Virginia Tech students tailgating on Center Street decreases
Virginia taxpayers getting rebates this fall
TAP building at 2nd and Campbell in Roanoke damaged in crash
TAP building damaged, cars totaled in Roanoke crash

Latest News

American Cancer Society
7@four previews Cattle Baron’s Ball
Cattle Baron's Ball Helps American Cancer Society
Cattle Baron's Ball Helps American Cancer Society
Sandro's Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant
Christiansburg business says VT kickoff time correlates with game day sales
7@four Previews Bigfoot and Friends
7@four Previews Bigfoot and Friends
Mugshots-Jorge Olivares and Shelby Perry
Three arrested in Wythe County drug investigation