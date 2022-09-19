Here @ Home has tips on raising readers

(WDBJ) - Looking for tips on how to develop reading skills and interest in your kids?

On Monday’s Here @ Home, Natalie & Kate sat down with Julie Phillips, director of Botetourt County Libraries, discussing why the public library provides so many services for families and young children, as well as a program called “1,000 Things Before Kindergarten.”

Julie explains this program and how it gets families into the library and into the practice of reading books.

