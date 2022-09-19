Here @ Home recaps funeral for Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest Monday, after passing away last week at age 96.

On Monday’s Here @ Home, we talked with pop culture and royal expert Rebecca Hogge, who studied the royals while a student at the University of Lynchburg and at Radford.

Hogge discussed the most impactful moments of the funeral service, as well as what to expect next in the Monarchy.

