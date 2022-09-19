Here @ Home reminds you to be prepared this hurricane season

(WDBJ) - September through mid-October is historically Virginia’s most active hurricane period.

Conditions are still in place for an above-average hurricane season, according to the mid-season update from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.

Brian Clingenpeel, Community Outreach Coordinator with Roanoke County Fire & Rescue, sat down Monday with Here @ Home to talk about what we can expect from the tropics and what you should have in your emergency kit. He also discusses Roanoke County Fire & Rescue’s Swift Water Rescue Team and how it’s utilized today.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.