Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Here @ Home reminds you to be prepared this hurricane season

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - September through mid-October is historically Virginia’s most active hurricane period.

Conditions are still in place for an above-average hurricane season, according to the mid-season update from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.

Brian Clingenpeel, Community Outreach Coordinator with Roanoke County Fire & Rescue, sat down Monday with Here @ Home to talk about what we can expect from the tropics and what you should have in your emergency kit. He also discusses Roanoke County Fire & Rescue’s Swift Water Rescue Team and how it’s utilized today.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen dead after Roanoke shooting
Fire officials say the incident happened in the Fort Lewis area.
Man dead after Roanoke Co. house fire
Center st. tailgating
Number of Virginia Tech students tailgating on Center Street decreases
Virginia taxpayers getting rebates this fall
TAP building at 2nd and Campbell in Roanoke damaged in crash
TAP building damaged, cars totaled in Roanoke crash

Latest News

American Cancer Society
7@four previews Cattle Baron’s Ball
Cattle Baron's Ball Helps American Cancer Society
Cattle Baron's Ball Helps American Cancer Society
Sandro's Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant
Christiansburg business says VT kickoff time correlates with game day sales
7@four Previews Bigfoot and Friends
7@four Previews Bigfoot and Friends
Mugshots-Jorge Olivares and Shelby Perry
Three arrested in Wythe County drug investigation