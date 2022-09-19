Hokies prepping for battle for Black Diamond Trophy

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The battle for the Black Diamond Trophy returns to Blacksburg Sept 22.

West Virginia travels to Virginia Tech for the renewal of a heated rivalry.

The Hokies are looking to avenge last year’s loss to the Mountaineers in Morgantown.

Hokies’ Head Coach Brent Pry says he wants his players to prepare as they would for any opponent.

“It’s about them being focused and thinking about the right things, having their feet in the right place,” Pry said. It’s tough, right? They’re 18 to 22 year old’s, and they get caught up in the moment and it’s all over social media. It’s all over all over campus and the community and everybody talking about Thursday night, and I want them thinking about Monday’s practice. It’s a big game for both communities. We recruit a lot of the same players so that’s a piece of it and we know a lot about each other.”

This will be the 54th meeting between these two teams and first time West Virginia has visited Lane Stadium since 2004.

