Pittsylvania County looks to add middle school athletics

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County is looking at potentially adding athletics to its middle schools.

The Pittsylvania County School Board released a survey to gauge the community’s interest on adding middle school athletics.

It will cost $30,000 to $50,000 per sport to add both boys and girls basketball and baseball.

Pittsylvania County middle schools currently only have recreational sports teams for students through its Parks and Rec program.

“Many times, we see our athletes doing their best work during the seasons in which they participate. It provides structure. So, we see the importance of athletics,” said Superintendent Mark Jones.

The survey can be found on the Pittsylvania County Facebook page.

The last day to complete the survey is September 22.

