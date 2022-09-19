Roanoke restaurant fire deemed electrical
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire at a Roanoke restaurant has been ruled by investigators to be electrical.
Roanoke Fire-EMS was called late the morning of September 17 to the fire on the 100 block of Campbell Avenue SE in downtown Roanoke. Crews found there had been a fire at the front of a restaurant, Cedars Lebanese Restaurant, activating the building’s sprinkler system, which put out the fire.
No injuries were reported.
Damages to the building and its contents are estimated to be $13,000, according to fire investigators.
Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.