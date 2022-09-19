Hometown Local
TAP building damaged, cars totaled in Roanoke crash

TAP building at 2nd and Campbell in Roanoke damaged in crash
TAP building at 2nd and Campbell in Roanoke damaged in crash(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Part of the Total Action for Progress building in downtown Roanoke was damaged and two cars totaled in a crash early Monday.

One of the cars involved in a two-car crash at 2nd and Campbell smashed into the TAP building on the corner.

Two drivers involved in crash at 2nd and Campbell in Roanoke
Two drivers involved in crash at 2nd and Campbell in Roanoke(WDBJ)

Roanoke Police are investigating the crash, confirming one driver has a suspended license.

The driver who hit the TAP building told WDBJ7 the other driver ran a red light in the intersection before crashing into his car.

No injuries have been reported.

