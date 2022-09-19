TAP building damaged, cars totaled in Roanoke crash
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Part of the Total Action for Progress building in downtown Roanoke was damaged and two cars totaled in a crash early Monday.
One of the cars involved in a two-car crash at 2nd and Campbell smashed into the TAP building on the corner.
Roanoke Police are investigating the crash, confirming one driver has a suspended license.
The driver who hit the TAP building told WDBJ7 the other driver ran a red light in the intersection before crashing into his car.
No injuries have been reported.
