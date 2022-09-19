Isolated showers/storms for Monday

Few areas will see rain/storms today

Toasty conditions build in by the last day of summer

Cooler air arrives for the first weekend of fall

MONDAY

Hazy sunshine with some clouds are expected throughout the day with high temperatures climbing into the 80s across the region. Today may break our dry spell we have been under as a frontal system heads into the area from the north. Spotty showers and isolated storms are possible this afternoon and evening out in front of a cold front. The best placement for rain and storms will be areas to the west especially along the WV/VA line.

Better placement for rain and storm potential will be to the west (areas in green). (WDBJ7)

Overnight isolated showers are possible but most will be dry with mostly clear skies. Temperatures tonight will be mild in the 60s.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY:

Stray showers are possible for Tuesday as the front passes by, but high pressure moves in quickly drying us out. An upper level ridge is out next big weather maker. This will keep us dry, but allow temperatures to soar for the last day of summer (Wednesday). Right now looks like most of us will hit the mid-upper 80s and low 90s for the middle of our week!

Temperatures will soar into the 80s and low 90s for the last day of summer. (WDBJ7)

THURSDAY & FRIDAY:

A second cold front will impact the area on Thursday. While a stray shower is possible, most communities will stay dry. Temperatures and humidity levels plummet behind the front thanks to a northwest breeze. Expect highs in the upper 70s and low 80s on Thursday, and upper 60s and low 70s on Friday. Dew points will be very refreshing in the 40s! Definitely will feel like fall to close out the week!

A front moves through on Thursday triggering a few stray showers. (WDBJ Weather)

THIS WEEKEND:

Temperatures will gradually warm in the 70s with low temperatures staying chilly. Expect 40s for most Saturday morning. 50s will be in store by Sunday morning. Low-end shower chances are forecast for both days with a mix of sun and clouds.

Morning temperatures will be mild into Thursday morning, but after a cold front moves in we can expect some chilly air by Friday and Saturday morning. (WDBJ7)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Hurricane Fiona made landfall Sunday afternoon along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico as a Category 1 Hurricane. Fiona may strengthen into a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher) by the middle of this week. The system will stay away from the U.S. as it heads toward Bermuda later this week.

Hurricane Fiona will miss the United States and head to the east of the Bahamas. It is possible to strengthen into a major hurricane. (WDBJ7)

