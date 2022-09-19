Hometown Local
Three arrested in Wythe County drug investigation

Mugshots-Jorge Olivares and Shelby Perry
Mugshots-Jorge Olivares and Shelby Perry(Wythe County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people have been arrested, with more arrests likely, as part of a Wythe County drug investigation.

The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office and Wythe County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office have spent several months investigating a narcotics distribution ring in the county, naming their investigation “Operation Queenpin.” Large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and fentanyl were being distributed throughout Wythe County, according to the sheriff’s office. 

The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants on Castleton Road in the Barren Springs community and Ashley Lane in the Grahams Forge community, seizing 688 grams of methamphetamine and 16 grams of heroin with a total street value of $72,000 of street value. Also seized was $4,770 of cash.

Operation Queenpin drug investigation in Wythe County
Operation Queenpin drug investigation in Wythe County(Wythe County Sheriff's Office)

Timothy King (no mugshot yet made available) has been charged with the distribution of over 10 grams of a schedule 1 or 2 (methamphetamine) and possession with intent to distribute over 10 grams of schedule 1 or 2 (methamphetamine).

Shelby Perry has been charged with distribution of over 100 grams of schedule 1 or 2 (methamphetamine), possession with intent to distribute over 100 grams of schedule 1 or 2 (methamphetamine), Possession with intent to distribute over 10 grams of schedule 1 or 2 (heroin).

Jorge Olivares has been charged with being a felon in possession of ammunition for a firearm.

