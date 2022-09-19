Woman arrested in child abuse/animal neglect case

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman has been arrested as part of an investigation into child abuse and animal neglect in Bedford County.

The sheriff’s office and Bedford County Department of Social Services was called September 15, 2022 to Jeters Chapel Road regarding an 18-year-old autistic student who was not attending school. Deputies found the home “heavily overgrown,” with sounds of dogs barking coming from inside the home, along with “extreme odors.” Investigators determined Colleen Lagines, 38, had abandoned two children at the house. Animal Control responded and found “badly emaciated” and dead animals, according to the sheriff’s office. Animals were taken to Riverside Veterinarian Clinic for assessment and care.

Lagines was arrested September 16 and charged with four counts of Felony Child Abuse and Neglect, with more charges possible as the investigation continues.

Abused animals found at Bedford County home (Bedford County Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff Mike Miller said, “This is just the beginning for these rescued animals, and they will require additional care and treatment. He said anyone who wants to help is invited to do so via Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter, a nonprofit which will accept donations “which would be put to good use helping these animals.”

