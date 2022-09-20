Hometown Local
7@four: Historic Fincastle Festival

Courtesy: Historic Fincastle, Inc.
Courtesy: Historic Fincastle, Inc.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Vendors, artists and food trucks will grace the Fincastle streets from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. this Saturday for the Historic Fincastle Festival.

A Touch-A-Truck display, petting zoo and pony rides will also be available, according to Historic Fincastle, Inc.

Corvettes and Heritage cars will also be out to view.

More information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

