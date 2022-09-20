7@four: Historic Fincastle Festival

FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Vendors, artists and food trucks will grace the Fincastle streets from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. this Saturday for the Historic Fincastle Festival.

A Touch-A-Truck display, petting zoo and pony rides will also be available, according to Historic Fincastle, Inc.

Corvettes and Heritage cars will also be out to view.

More information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

