AGING IN PLACE: September is Falls Prevention Month

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Most of us have an older loved one, or know someone who has been seriously injured in a fall.

According to Care Advantage, more than one in four people age 65 years or older fall each year. The risk of falling and fall-related problems rises with age.

Senior Home Care Specialist Beckie Spaid with Care Advantage says there are many factors that can increase the likelihood of falling.

“Your eyesight, hearing and reflexes may not be as sharp as they once were. Certain conditions can affect your balance and lead to a fall, " she says.

According to studies, older adults with cognitive impairment or dementia can have higher risk of falls. Some medications can increase a person’s risk of falling, because they have harsh side effects. Safety hazards can also cause falls.

Care Advantage offers some tips on preventing falls:

*Staying physically active can improve muscle and make you stronger. Try balance and strength training exercises like yoga and pilates and tai chi

*Fall-proof your home

*Have your eyes and hearing tested

*Find out about possible side effects of your medication

*Get enough sleep

*Avoid or limit alcohol

You’ll find more fall prevention tips here.

