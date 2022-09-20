Blue Ridge Parkway closure near Roanoke extended

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Blue Ridge Parkway closure in Roanoke has been extended until 2023, according to the National Park Service.

The closure is due to a slope repair project at milepost 127.9.

A spring 2020 storm resulted in a full road failure near 150′ in length at milepost 127.9. Geotechnical and roadway experts designed and planned a series of repairs for the project, including the installation of soil anchors and reconstruction of the fill slope, to stabilize the area and restore safe access. This summer, slope reconstruction has progressed to near-road elevation.

The full closure from milepost 121.4 to milepost 136 and signed detour around the project, from US 220 at milepost 121.4 to Adney Gap at US 221 at milepost 136, will remain in place until the work is completed.

