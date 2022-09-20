Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Blue Ridge Parkway closure near Roanoke extended

Blue Ridge Parkway
Blue Ridge Parkway(CBS19)
By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Blue Ridge Parkway closure in Roanoke has been extended until 2023, according to the National Park Service.

The closure is due to a slope repair project at milepost 127.9.

A spring 2020 storm resulted in a full road failure near 150′ in length at milepost 127.9. Geotechnical and roadway experts designed and planned a series of repairs for the project, including the installation of soil anchors and reconstruction of the fill slope, to stabilize the area and restore safe access. This summer, slope reconstruction has progressed to near-road elevation.

The full closure from milepost 121.4 to milepost 136 and signed detour around the project, from US 220 at milepost 121.4 to Adney Gap at US 221 at milepost 136, will remain in place until the work is completed.

Click here for a map of the parkway.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Allen-Missing from Newport News
Alert issued for “critically missing” Virginia man
Mugshots-Jorge Olivares and Shelby Perry
Three arrested in Wythe County drug investigation
School with police lights
WATCH: Lockdown over at EC Glass High in Lynchburg
Teen dead after Roanoke shooting
Colleen Lagines Mugshot
Woman arrested in child neglect/animal cruelty case

Latest News

File image
Disabled tractor-trailer closes Rt. 741
Traffic alert
Montgomery Co. crash causing delays along I-81N
Route 619 crash cleared in Franklin Co.
US-58 tractor-trailer crash cleared in Patrick Co.