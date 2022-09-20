Bud Foster talks Hokies at Roanoke Valley Sports Club

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lunch Pail Defense was well-represented at the Roanoke Valley Sports Club, with Bud Foster making an appearance Monday at the Salem Civic Center.

Tech’s longtime defensive coordinator under Frank Beamer and Justin Fuente, Foster now serves as a special assistant to athletic director Whit Babcock.

He spoke tonight about Brent Pry and the new Virginia Tech coaching staff and recounted some of the best moments from his career.

Foster also thanked the fans in the Roanoke area who have helped support the Hokies over the years.

