Caesar’s Casino looks to bring local businesses onto the project

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Whiting-Turner held a Caesar’s Casino outreach session Tuesday morning at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research to network with local businesses.

The company invited local business owners to the meeting to learn more about Whiting-Turner and encourage them to submit bids to join the casino project.

Some of the work they are looking for within the community include catering, landscaping, security and cleaning services.

“It will bring more opportunity and jobs here to the community and give us the opportunity to provide for our families. It will provide economic growth where we live in our communities, instead of traveling and spending gas money and time and helping other communities grow where we do not live,” said Lamont Wilson, owner of Wilson Metals LLC.

Nicola Carter, owner of a janitorial service in Danville, hopes to bring her cleaning services to the project.

“For one, it will give opportunities for us to show ourselves. Number two, it will gain job opportunity for my employees as well,” said Carter.

They say they are looking closely at diversity when choosing which businesses to bring onto the project.

“It’s all a matter of making sure that everyone here in Danville or the local community surrounding it have the opportunity to come and partake in this project,” explained Joey Harmon, Whiting-Turner diversity coordinator.

“It gives us the opportunity to grow and also show that we are important, as well as others,” added Carter. “That’s a big change, and I like that.”

They say the casino is on track to be complete by the end of 2024.

