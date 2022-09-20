Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Caesar’s Casino looks to bring local businesses onto the project

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Whiting-Turner held a Caesar’s Casino outreach session Tuesday morning at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research to network with local businesses.

The company invited local business owners to the meeting to learn more about Whiting-Turner and encourage them to submit bids to join the casino project.

Some of the work they are looking for within the community include catering, landscaping, security and cleaning services.

“It will bring more opportunity and jobs here to the community and give us the opportunity to provide for our families. It will provide economic growth where we live in our communities, instead of traveling and spending gas money and time and helping other communities grow where we do not live,” said Lamont Wilson, owner of Wilson Metals LLC.

Nicola Carter, owner of a janitorial service in Danville, hopes to bring her cleaning services to the project.

“For one, it will give opportunities for us to show ourselves. Number two, it will gain job opportunity for my employees as well,” said Carter.

They say they are looking closely at diversity when choosing which businesses to bring onto the project.

“It’s all a matter of making sure that everyone here in Danville or the local community surrounding it have the opportunity to come and partake in this project,” explained Joey Harmon, Whiting-Turner diversity coordinator.

“It gives us the opportunity to grow and also show that we are important, as well as others,” added Carter. “That’s a big change, and I like that.”

They say the casino is on track to be complete by the end of 2024.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Allen-Missing from Newport News
Alert issued for “critically missing” Virginia man
Mugshots-Jorge Olivares and Shelby Perry
Three arrested in Wythe County drug investigation
School with police lights
WATCH: Lockdown over at EC Glass High in Lynchburg
Teen dead after Roanoke shooting
Colleen Lagines Mugshot
Woman arrested in child neglect/animal cruelty case

Latest News

Salem City Council candidates meet in Kiwanis forum.
Salem City Council candidates meet in Kiwanis forum
Caesars Casino Involving Local Business
The Impact Of Literacy Challenges At The Polls
Pulaski Theatre To Show Virginia Tech Games On The Big Screen
NRV Getting Federal Funding For Projects