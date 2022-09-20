Hometown Local
Danville/Pittsylvania County survey results being used to brand new tourism program

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville/Pittsylvania County tourism survey results are being used to tailor the new tourism brand to the community.

Over 2,000 community members participated in the tourism survey that was released in June.

The next steps for the new tourism program are to educate the community on the impacts of tourism and hold community events to further gain resident feedback.

The Danville Welcome Center will also be renamed as the Danville Visitor Center and receive renovations.

“The data that we collected, and we got a lot of it, is going to be used to build out the new tourism brand. Now, what does that mean? Obviously, we want to have an authentic feel. We want our brand to be rooted in our community’s history and be aspirational,” said Lisa Meriwether, tourism manager for Danville and Pittsylvania County.

They are now looking to fill multiple sales, marketing, advertising and tourism positions. Job applications can be found on the Danville website.

