Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Elton John to perform at White House on Friday

Music superstar Elton John performs on Aug. 21, 2019. He is expected to perform at the White...
Music superstar Elton John performs on Aug. 21, 2019. He is expected to perform at the White House for the event, “A Night When Hope and History Rhyme."(Elton John / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House will become a concert venue Friday evening when Elton John performs. The event is called “A Night When Hope and History Rhyme,” a reference to a poem by Seamus Heaney that President Joe Biden often quotes.

The South Lawn performance is being organized with A+E Networks and the History Channel. According to the White House, the audience will include teachers, nurses, students, gay rights advocates and others.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden are also scheduled to speak.

Workers have been erecting a large stage on the South Lawn of the White House to prepare for the concert.

Although stars like John had steered clear of the White House while President Donald Trump was in office, Biden has occasionally featured musical guests.

Most recently, James Taylor played a few songs at last week’s event commemorating the passage of legislation that tackles prescription drug prices, climate change and other issues.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Allen-Missing from Newport News
Alert issued for “critically missing” Virginia man
Mugshots-Jorge Olivares and Shelby Perry
Three arrested in Wythe County drug investigation
School with police lights
WATCH: Lockdown over at EC Glass High in Lynchburg
Teen dead after Roanoke shooting
Colleen Lagines Mugshot
Woman arrested in child neglect/animal cruelty case

Latest News

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the 77th session of the General...
Fuel firms should pay for climate harm, UN leaders told
FILE - Former Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Maury Wills is shown before Game 2 of baseball's NL...
Maury Wills, base-stealing shortstop for Dodgers, dies at 89
Local computer science program the recipient of state grant
A sea otter was caught on camera stealing a surfer's board.
'It was like a scary movie': Otter climbs onto surfboard, has standoff with surfer
Making a Lentil Salad
Making a Lentil Salad