Five arrested in connection with vehicle thefts in Danville

Anthony Smith, 18, Denzil Bethel, 24 and Maihjlik James, 18, arrested in Danville.
Anthony Smith, 18, Denzil Bethel, 24 and Maihjlik James, 18, arrested in Danville.(Danville Police Department)
By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Four people were arrested Monday in connection with auto thefts in Danville, according to the Danville Police Department.

Police say early Monday morning an undercover officer saw a black 2008 BMW that matched the description of a vehicle stolen from Woodland Drive, and determined the tags were improper.

After the vehicle was stopped, police arrested 18-year-old Maihjlik James, 18-year-old Anthony Smith, a 17-year-old and a 13-year-old, all from Danville.

A follow-up investigation on the four arrested suspects led to the recovery of a Subaru Crosstek that was stolen from Mountain View Ave September 16, as well as items stolen from unlocked vehicles. The investigation led to the recovery of three stolen guns, a purse and credit cards. A fifth suspect, 24-year-old Denzil Bethel of Danville, was arrested in connection with the theft and sale of stolen property.

Denzil Bethel was charged with three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and three counts of receiving stolen property. Maihjlik James was charged with larceny, credit card theft, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of burglary tools and conspiracy to commit larceny. Anthony Smith was charged with Two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, tampering with a vehicle, four counts of larceny and credit card theft. all three were placed at the Danville City Jail. The 17-year-old and 13-year-old were charged with receiving stolen property, auto theft, transfer of a stolen vehicle, vandalism and possession of a handgun by a minor. Both were sent to juvenile intake for placement or release.

