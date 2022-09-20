Five arrested in connection with vehicle thefts in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Four people were arrested Monday in connection with auto thefts in Danville, according to the Danville Police Department.

Police say early Monday morning an undercover officer saw a black 2008 BMW that matched the description of a vehicle stolen from Woodland Drive, and determined the tags were improper.

After the vehicle was stopped, police arrested 18-year-old Maihjlik James, 18-year-old Anthony Smith, a 17-year-old and a 13-year-old, all from Danville.

A follow-up investigation on the four arrested suspects led to the recovery of a Subaru Crosstek that was stolen from Mountain View Ave September 16, as well as items stolen from unlocked vehicles. The investigation led to the recovery of three stolen guns, a purse and credit cards. A fifth suspect, 24-year-old Denzil Bethel of Danville, was arrested in connection with the theft and sale of stolen property.

Denzil Bethel was charged with three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and three counts of receiving stolen property. Maihjlik James was charged with larceny, credit card theft, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of burglary tools and conspiracy to commit larceny. Anthony Smith was charged with Two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, tampering with a vehicle, four counts of larceny and credit card theft. all three were placed at the Danville City Jail. The 17-year-old and 13-year-old were charged with receiving stolen property, auto theft, transfer of a stolen vehicle, vandalism and possession of a handgun by a minor. Both were sent to juvenile intake for placement or release.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.