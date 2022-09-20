Hometown Local
Here @ Home addresses effects of labor shortage

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Tim Saunders, Outreach Coordinator for Virginia Career Works, joined Natalie & Kate on Here @ Home Tuesday to talk about today’s job market. There are many companies looking for workers and he helped break down the reason for the labor shortage, the possible recession looming, and if now is a good time to look for a new job.

He also talked about the role Virginia Career Works can play in that job search and how people can take advantage of the hot job market.

For more information visit the following locations:

Virginia Career Works Roanoke Center – 3601 Thirlane Road NW - Suite 2, Roanoke

Virginia Career Works Lynchburg Center – 3125 Odd Fellows Road, Lynchburg

Virginia Career Works Danville Center - 211 Nor Dan Drive - Suite 1055, Danville

Virginia Career Works Radford Center - 6226 University Park Drive, Radford

