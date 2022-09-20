Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Here @ Home previews college course for veterans, families

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - Virginia Tech is sponsoring a new semester-long course for veterans and their families, funded by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEH), and co-sponsored by Clemente Course in the Humanities.

James M. Dubinsky, Associate Professor of English at Virginia Tech, LTC, US Army (ret.) joined Here @ Home to talk about what students can expect to get out of the course and how it is linked to larger projects that support veterans and their families.

To learn more, visit vtvets4humanities.com or call 540-641-2564.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Allen-Missing from Newport News
Alert issued for “critically missing” Virginia man
Mugshots-Jorge Olivares and Shelby Perry
Three arrested in Wythe County drug investigation
School with police lights
WATCH: Lockdown over at EC Glass High in Lynchburg
Teen dead after Roanoke shooting
Colleen Lagines Mugshot
Woman arrested in child neglect/animal cruelty case

Latest News

Local computer science program the recipient of state grant
Making a Lentil Salad
Here @ Home shows off an easy lentil salad
Making a Lentil Salad
Making a Lentil Salad
Science museum previews outreach programs
Science Museum Talks Outreach Programs
Science Museum Talks Outreach Programs