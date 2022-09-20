Here @ Home previews college course for veterans, families

(WDBJ) - Virginia Tech is sponsoring a new semester-long course for veterans and their families, funded by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEH), and co-sponsored by Clemente Course in the Humanities.

James M. Dubinsky, Associate Professor of English at Virginia Tech, LTC, US Army (ret.) joined Here @ Home to talk about what students can expect to get out of the course and how it is linked to larger projects that support veterans and their families.

To learn more, visit vtvets4humanities.com or call 540-641-2564.

