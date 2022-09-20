Hometown Local
Here @ Home shows off an easy lentil salad

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Roya Gharavi from Gourmet Pantry in Blacksburg shares an easy and delicious lentil salad you can make quickly for your next get-together.

She uses fresh vegetables with her lentils, including carrots, celery, peppers, onions and feta cheese. She also adds spinach to this dish, but says be versatile! You can use whatever you want in this dish – you can’t go wrong. Dressing is simple – lemon, garlic, vinegar, olive oil – but use what you like! Enjoy!

Watch the video to watch the preparation.

