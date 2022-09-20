Here @ Home shows off an easy lentil salad

(WDBJ) - Roya Gharavi from Gourmet Pantry in Blacksburg shares an easy and delicious lentil salad you can make quickly for your next get-together.

She uses fresh vegetables with her lentils, including carrots, celery, peppers, onions and feta cheese. She also adds spinach to this dish, but says be versatile! You can use whatever you want in this dish – you can’t go wrong. Dressing is simple – lemon, garlic, vinegar, olive oil – but use what you like! Enjoy!

Watch the video to watch the preparation.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.