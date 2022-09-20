Local computer science program the recipient of state grant

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple areas throughout our hometowns were represented in Tuesday’s announcement of more than $1.2 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards.

One of the four projects named was a partnership between the Virginia Tech Department of Computer Science, Virginia Tech Office of Research and Innovation, the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center and the Roanoke Blacksburg Technology Council (RBTC).

This project is to create a computer science platform focused on entrepreneurship in both the New River and Roanoke valleys. It aims to stimulate startups in the pre-launch phase and build four new businesses and 24 jobs. The initiative hopes to engage 200 entrepreneurs and 40 mentors.

The GO Virginia grant awards are geared toward highlighting and aiding efforts focused on innovative workforce development initiatives designed to expand talent pipelines in technology areas, as well as foster entrepreneurial startups, business development and venture investment.

According to Governor Glenn Youngkin, “GO Virginia allows us to invest in key projects that will enhance our economic growth by fostering workforce development and stimulating new business opportunities.”

