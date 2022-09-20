Lynchburg veteran continues tradition of riding to raise awareness for child cancer research

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Bart Roy is an Army veteran who has continued his tradition for the third year in a row of participating in the Great Cycle Challenge. The reason? To raise awareness for children’s cancer research.

“I can’t imagine a child going through this, it makes you wonder how many of our future leaders that we’re losing to a disease that we can cure if we get the right research out there.”

Every other day, Roy is out on the trails around Lynchburg. He aims to hit around 14 miles each time he rides. For Roy, it’s an important mission because he’s seen how cancer has affected his loved ones.

”It’s really important that we do something instead of just saying oh that’s just happening to somebody else. Until it hits home with you, you really don’t understand how difficult it is on everybody that’s going through the treatment and the toll it takes on their lives.”

Roy has almost hit his 100 mile riding goal, but is hoping to hit his $500 fundraising goal by the end of September. You can find Roy’s Great Cycle Challenge page here to help out.

