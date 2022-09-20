North American Specialty Laminations LLC establishing mid-Atlantic operation in Roanoke County, creating 44 new jobs

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - North American Specialty Laminations LLC (NASL), is establishing its mid-Atlantic operation in Roanoke County, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team.

The project will create 44 new jobs.

The company’s new 57,000-square-foot production facility will be located at 5185 Benois Road.

“North American Specialty Laminations’ decision to establish its mid-Atlantic operation in Roanoke County reinforces the many advantages leading manufacturers can find in Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Advanced manufacturing companies are a strong cluster in the region, which offers the skilled workforce and higher education connections to guarantee a robust talent pipeline for the future. We look forward to supporting NASL as they ramp up in the Commonwealth.”

NASL is a profile wrapping and specialty manufacturing company serving the window, door, cabinet, furniture, and architectural millwork industries. With headquarters in Osseo, Wisconsin, and production locations serving all U.S. and Canadian regions.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.