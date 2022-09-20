Hometown Local
North American Specialty Laminations LLC establishing mid-Atlantic operation in Roanoke County, creating 44 new jobs

North Americans Specialty Laminations LLC, establishing mid-Atlantic operation in Roanoke County.
North Americans Specialty Laminations LLC, establishing mid-Atlantic operation in Roanoke County.(Virginia Economic Development Partnership)
By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:35 AM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - North American Specialty Laminations LLC (NASL), is establishing its mid-Atlantic operation in Roanoke County, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team.

The project will create 44 new jobs.

The company’s new 57,000-square-foot production facility will be located at 5185 Benois Road.

“North American Specialty Laminations’ decision to establish its mid-Atlantic operation in Roanoke County reinforces the many advantages leading manufacturers can find in Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Advanced manufacturing companies are a strong cluster in the region, which offers the skilled workforce and higher education connections to guarantee a robust talent pipeline for the future. We look forward to supporting NASL as they ramp up in the Commonwealth.”

NASL is a profile wrapping and specialty manufacturing company serving the window, door, cabinet, furniture, and architectural millwork industries. With headquarters in Osseo, Wisconsin, and production locations serving all U.S. and Canadian regions.

