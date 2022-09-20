Name released of man who died after Roanoke Co. fire

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Harry Cunningham Harris, 82, was identified as the victim of Sunday morning’s fire in the 4700 block of Fort Lewis Church Road, according to Roanoke Co. Fire & Rescue.

The fire was reported shortly before 5 a.m. and neighbors told crews there was possibly someone still in the house.

Crews pulled Harris from the burning building and he died at a hospital.

Estimated damages to the property are around $75,000.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.