Name released of man who died after Roanoke Co. fire
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Harry Cunningham Harris, 82, was identified as the victim of Sunday morning’s fire in the 4700 block of Fort Lewis Church Road, according to Roanoke Co. Fire & Rescue.
The fire was reported shortly before 5 a.m. and neighbors told crews there was possibly someone still in the house.
Crews pulled Harris from the burning building and he died at a hospital.
Estimated damages to the property are around $75,000.
