Pulaski County woman reported missing

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Pulaski County woman has been reported missing, according to the Pulaski County Police Department.

Police say 23-year-old Breanna Nicole Smith was last reported seen at 9:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Laurel Wood Apartments.

Police say Smith is approximately 5′4″ tall and 150 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes. She also has a tattoo of a flower on her right inner forearm.

Anyone with information on Breanna’s location is asked to call Lt. S. Grim at 540-994-8669 or call the tip line at 540-994-2586.

