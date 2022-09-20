Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Pulaski County woman reported missing

Breanna Nicole Smith, 23, missing from Pulaski County.
Breanna Nicole Smith, 23, missing from Pulaski County.(Pulaski Police Department)
By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Pulaski County woman has been reported missing, according to the Pulaski County Police Department.

Police say 23-year-old Breanna Nicole Smith was last reported seen at 9:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Laurel Wood Apartments.

Police say Smith is approximately 5′4″ tall and 150 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes. She also has a tattoo of a flower on her right inner forearm.

Anyone with information on Breanna’s location is asked to call Lt. S. Grim at 540-994-8669 or call the tip line at 540-994-2586.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Allen-Missing from Newport News
Alert issued for “critically missing” Virginia man
Mugshots-Jorge Olivares and Shelby Perry
Three arrested in Wythe County drug investigation
School with police lights
WATCH: Lockdown over at EC Glass High in Lynchburg
Teen dead after Roanoke shooting
Colleen Lagines Mugshot
Woman arrested in child neglect/animal cruelty case

Latest News

Anthony Smith, 18, Denzil Bethel, 24 and Maihjlik James, 18, arrested in Danville.
Five arrested in connection with vehicle thefts in Danville
WATCH: Carilion Clinic hosts parenting town hall on gun violence
Orographic lift can enhance rainfall in parts of our region.
Mountain Comparison in SW Virginia and Puerto Rico
Blue Ridge Parkway
Blue Ridge Parkway closure near Roanoke extended