Pulaski Theatre showing Virginia Tech football games

By Andrew Webb
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech fans in the new River Valley have a new spot to catch all the action on the gridiron.

If you can’t make it to Lane Stadium or on the road with the Hokies, you can watch the game on the big screen at the Pulaski Theatre.

The non-profit says it was to make sure everyone has access to the games.

Admission is free with low cost concessions available as well as beer and wine.

“We decided that that would be a good thing to bring to the community,” Pulaski Theatre’s Rachel Sawyer said. “We know a lot of people love the Tech games and going to them but not everybody can afford tickets. We just like the idea of bringing the community together.”

The next opportunity will be for the West Virginia game on Sept. 22.

Kick-off is at 7:30 p.m. and doors will open at 7 p.m.

