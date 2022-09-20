Hometown Local
Radford Police launch initiative to promote engagement with officers

(Janay Reece)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Radford City Police Department has launched an initiative designed to allow the public to connect and engage with officers in neighborhoods or businesses.

In case you’ve ever wanted to meet the officers who patrol your neighborhood or wondered how Radford Police conduct roll call at the beginning of a shift, Front Porch Roll Call is an opportunity to hear about crime trends in your neighborhood and have an open conversation in which you can voice questions, concerns, or any topics related to law enforcement.

The department says, “Two-way communication between law enforcement and the community is what builds stronger relationships that enhance community policing and we are eager to start this new initiative.”

To host a “Front Porch Roll Call” at a business or neighborhood location, email policeinfo@radfordva.gov.

